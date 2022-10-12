MiG 29K combat jet crashes into Arabian Sea, pilot safe

MiG 29K combat jet crashes into Arabian Sea, pilot ejected safely

The aircraft was on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 12 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 12:30 ist
MiG 29K Jet, Representative. Credit: Indian Navy/ indiannavy.nic.in

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy developed a technical malfunction while returning to a base in Goa on Wednesday morning and the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa.

"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation," the officials.

The pilot is reported to be in stable condition.

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

