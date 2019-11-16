MiG 29k trainer jet crashes in Goa, pilots safe

An Indian Navy MiG 29k trainer aircraft crashed following a bird-hit just soon after takeoff from the Goa airport around Saturday noon, even as two pilots onboard ejected themselves and are safe, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

A board of enquiry has now been instituted to probe the crash.

"During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD," the Indian Navy tweeted, soon after the accident.

"At about 11:45 am this morning, a MiG twin-seater aircraft on a routine training sortie encountered a flock of birds after take off from INS Hansa air base at Dabolim, Goa. The pilot observed the left engine had flamed out and the right engine had caught fire," the Indian Navy said in its statement.

"Attempts to recover the aircraft were unsuccessful due to damage and low height. The pilot with his presence of mind pointed the aircraft away from populated areas and both pilots ejected safely. An enquiry has been instituted by the Navy... There is no loss of life or damage to property on ground," the statement also said.

Goa's only airport at Dabolim operates out of an Indian Navy base INS Hansa and is used for civil and military purposes.