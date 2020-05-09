Migrant workers clash with police in Gujarat's Surat

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • May 09 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 13:23 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Demanding a return passage to their home states, hundreds of agitated migrant workers clashed with the police at Mora village in Gujarat's Surat district on Saturday, an official said.

Over 40 workers were detained, after hundreds of them clashed with the police and pelted stones at police vehicles in Mora village near the industrial town of Hazira, the official said.

Protesting workers demanded that the district administration arrange for their travel back to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, among others, he said.

Most of these labourers worked in industrial units at Hazira and lived in Mora village, the official said, adding that the police had cordoned off the area and tightened security there.

Surat
Gujarat
Coronavirus lockdown
migrant workers

