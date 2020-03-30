Migrant workers sneaking into Rajasthan intercepted, stranded at Gujarat border

In yet another crisis following the lockdown in view of coronavirus threat, hundreds of migrant workers were stranded at Gujarat-Rajasthan border late on Monday night after a group of workers was intercepted while trying to sneak into Rajasthan.

The group was caught somewhere in Dungarpur in Rajasthan by the local police who brought them back to the Shamlaji border in Gujarat's Aravalli district and asked the state police to take them back. A source said that this resulted in a confrontation between both the state police and higher-ups were informed.

While confirming that nearly 900 workers are stranded at the border, Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Narsimha N Komar told DH, "There is no dispute about anything. The matter has been taken up by the higher ups and is being resolved. We are following SOP (standard operating procedure) to screen them and arranging for their medical examinations as per the protocol."

Komar also said that Rajasthan police intercepted the group of workers who were trying to return to their natives. He said that workers from either side of the border are trying to move.

Another senior police officer told DH that since borders have been sealed, the migrant workers are trying to sneak into other states through the jungles. "This group also had sneaked into Rajasthan and reached Dungarpur (roughly 50 km from Shamlaji) on foot when they were intercepted by the local police who brought them back to the border.

The border districts such as Aravalli in Gujarat have been grappling with migrant workers who are defying the lockdown and want to go back home. The local administration has made shelter homes and providing food and other amenities but the workers are refusing to stay back.