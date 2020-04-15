Migrants: Deshmukh announced probe into rumour source

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2020, 03:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 03:55 ist
Footwear of protestors is seen lying on the road after after police action on migrant workers who defied lockdown norms and wanted to leave for their native places, after the extension of lockdown till May 3 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, outside Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Tuesday night that a probe has been ordered to find out who spread the rumour that trains will be run to take migrant workers back to their states.

"I have ordered an investigation into the rumour that claimed trains to take migrants back home. Those found guilty of sparking such rumours will be dealt severely invoking the fullest force of law. #ZeroToleranceForRumours, Deshmukh tweeted.

More than 1,000 migrant workers, who are stuck in Mumbai for the last three weeks, gathered in Bandra around 3 PM on Tuesday, demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

