Mild intensity earthquake in Koyna region of Maharashtra

An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hit the Koyna dam region in Maharashtra's Satara district on Tuesday morning, an official said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the official from the district administration said.
"The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.16 am and its epicentre was eight km from the Koyna dam," he said.
Covid-19: Face shield vs face masks
Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'
Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage
250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world
Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios
Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines
The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis
DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'