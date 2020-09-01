Mild intensity earthquake in Koyna region of Maharashtra

Mild intensity quake in Koyna region of Maharashtra

  Sep 01 2020
An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hit the Koyna dam region in Maharashtra's Satara district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the official from the district administration said.

"The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.16 am and its epicentre was eight km from the Koyna dam," he said.

