Mild tremor in Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday. The tremor was recorded at 3:27 pm on Friday and was felt in Dahanu, chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

There was no report of casualty or damage to property due to the tremor, he said. A number of tremors of varying magnitudes have hit Dahanu taluka in Palghar since November 2018.