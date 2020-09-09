Mild tremor of 3.2 magnitude hits Palghar

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Sep 09 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 15:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hit Palghar district in Maharashtra early Wednesday morning, officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported, they said.

The tremor was recorded at 4.17 am near Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chied Vivekanand Kadam said.

"As per initial reports, there was no casualty or damage to property," Dahanu tehsildar Rahul Sarang said.

The district has been experiencing such tremors since last Friday, including one of 4.0 magnitude on Saturday.

Palghar's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village. 

