Minister, kin were invited to Cordelia party, claims Nawab Malik

In a fresh twist in the drugs-on-cruise case, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that his Cabinet colleague Aslam Shaikh and children of other ministers were also invited to join the Cordelia party, hinting at a "larger aim to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government".

Shaikh, a senior Congress leader, is a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government holding the ministries of ports, fisheries and textiles and also the guardian minister in charge of Mumbai City district.

“Aslam Shaikh too was invited but he did not go... perhaps he can speak on this,” Malik told a news conference.

"Besides Shaikh, kids of ministers too were being asked to come for the party like the way they trapped Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan."

Malik alleged that Shaikh was invited by Fashion TV India head Kashiff Khan.

Also read: Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede of being part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan

"Kashiff Khan forced our minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the party... had he gone there it would have been 'Udta Maharashtra' after 'Udta Punjab’,” said Malik.

Malik also claimed that Kashiff Khan is a friend of NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

“A paper roll that was a brand of Fashion TV was seized in the case and it is being said the drug is consumed through that roll. Why was the owner not arrested? The owner of this brand is Kashiff Khan. He is a partner of Wankhede and was present at the party," he added.

Shaikh has not commented on this issue for far.

However, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj alias Mohit Bharatiya argued that Malik has now exposed himself as well as the Congress leader.

"How did Kashiff Khan have the number of Shaikh and call him six to seven times and invite for the party? After all, there is some protocol involved with ministers,” he said.

He also asked how Kashiff Khan has access to sons and daughters of ministers. “Malik is out hit-wicket,” he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: