Minor girl raped by two men in Rajasthan's Banswara

  • Mar 11 2020, 15:58pm ist
A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Tuesday in Lunawada village of the district where the accused took the girl from her house to nearby farmland where the duo allegedly took turns to rape her, Kushalgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Shaktawat said.

The 14-year-old victim underwent a medical examination and the accused are absconding with police looking out for them, he added.

