Minor girl raped for months in Mumbai; 29 booked so far

While 24 youths have been arrested, two juveniles are under detention

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 23 2021, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 18:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shocking incident of repeated gang rape of a minor girl spanning over months has come to light in the Dombivli township of Thane district near Mumbai on Thursday. 

The Manpada police station has registered a case of rape and an investigation is in progress. 

A total of 29 persons have been booked in the case by the Thane police. While 24 youths have been arrested, two juveniles are under detention. 

The police are looking out for the rest of the three absconding accused.

