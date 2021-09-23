Minor girl raped for months in Mumbai; 29 booked so far

A shocking incident of repeated gang rape of a minor girl spanning over months has come to light in the Dombivli township of Thane district near Mumbai on Thursday.

The Manpada police station has registered a case of rape and an investigation is in progress.

A total of 29 persons have been booked in the case by the Thane police. While 24 youths have been arrested, two juveniles are under detention.

The police are looking out for the rest of the three absconding accused.

Check out the latest DH videos here: