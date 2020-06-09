Mira-Bhayandar Shiv Sena corporator dies of COVID-19

Mira-Bhayandar Shiv Sena corporator dies of COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 09 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 14:18 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A 55-year-old Shiv Sena corporator from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, party sources confirmed.

The deceased had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and was on ventilator support at a hospital in Thane city, a party spokesperson said.

The family of the deceased, including his elderly mother, wife and son, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, had recovered from the infection, he said.

According to Sena sources, the four-time corporator was extremely active during the viral outbreak in the township and had helped the needy in the area.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and MLA from Owala- Majiwada Pratap Sarnaik condoled the death.

