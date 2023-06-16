Mira Road murder case: Accused Manoj Sane's police custody extended till 22 June

With new facts coming to light vis-a-vis the sensational Saraswati Vaidya murder case of Mira Road, a court in Thane on Friday extended the police remand of accused Manoj Sane till June 22.

Manoj (56), who worked in a ration shop in Borivali in Mumbai, was arrested by the Nayanagar police station for murdering Saraswati (32), whom he brutally killed and later chopped the body and was disposing of it off in a phased manner.

Hours after the decomposed body parts were received on June 7, the police had arrested Sane, after which a court in Thane remanded him to police custody till June 16.

Read | Mira Road murder: Statements of 20 persons recorded so far, say police

Sane had allegedly killed Saraswati on June 4 at their rented accommodation - Flat No. 704 in the Akashdeep Building in Geeta Nagar area of Naya Nagar locality of Mira Road.

He was produced in the court on the expiry of remand - after which the court extended the remand.

Sane’s lawyer Atul Saroj opposed the police custody.

As part of the investigations, police have checked Sane's cellphone records and browsing history.

Police has ruled out claims that Saraswati has died by suicide by consuming poison.

Statements of more than 20 persons have been recorded by the police.