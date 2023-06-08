Mira Road murder: NCP demands death sentence 

Mira Road murder: NCP demands death sentence for accused

The Mira Road incident seems to have a striking resemblance to the sensational Shraddha Walkar-Aftab Poonawala case of Delhi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 21:57 ist
Police personnel take 56-year-old accused Manoj Sane into custody. Credit: PTI Photo

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has sought setting up of a fast track court for speedy trial into the gory Mira Road murder and sought death penalty for the accused. “It is an inhuman and shocking incident,” senior NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said.

Also Read | Mira Road murder: The smell was unbearable, say neighbours of accused who chopped victim's body

“A man living in the Mira Road area of Mumbai killed his live-in partner. Later, he tried to dispose of her body by cooking it in a pressure cooker and grinding it in a mixer. This incident is very gruesome and inhuman,” Sule said. “He should be tried in a fast track court and death penalty be awarded to him,” she added.

Striking resemblance to Shraddha Walkar-Aftab Poonawala case

The Mira Road incident seems to have a striking resemblance to the sensational Shraddha Walkar-Aftab Poonawala case of Delhi and Mumbai. Aftab had allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18, 2022, by strangulating her. Aftab then chopped the body into  into multiple pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. The incident came to light in November, 2022. Aftab and Shraddha were residents of Vasai, not very far away from Mira Road. After the incident, Aftab’s family had shifted to Mira Road. Poonawala was arrested in November last year and is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Thane
Crime
Crime Against Women

Related videos

What's Brewing

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 