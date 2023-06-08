Mira Road murder: NCP demands death sentence for accused

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has sought setting up of a fast track court for speedy trial into the gory Mira Road murder and sought death penalty for the accused. “It is an inhuman and shocking incident,” senior NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said.

“A man living in the Mira Road area of Mumbai killed his live-in partner. Later, he tried to dispose of her body by cooking it in a pressure cooker and grinding it in a mixer. This incident is very gruesome and inhuman,” Sule said. “He should be tried in a fast track court and death penalty be awarded to him,” she added.

Striking resemblance to Shraddha Walkar-Aftab Poonawala case

The Mira Road incident seems to have a striking resemblance to the sensational Shraddha Walkar-Aftab Poonawala case of Delhi and Mumbai. Aftab had allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18, 2022, by strangulating her. Aftab then chopped the body into into multiple pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. The incident came to light in November, 2022. Aftab and Shraddha were residents of Vasai, not very far away from Mira Road. After the incident, Aftab’s family had shifted to Mira Road. Poonawala was arrested in November last year and is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.