Miscreants target IPL team bus in Mumbai

A team bus of the Indian Premier League (IPL) parked near a five-star hotel in Mumbai was vandalised by people belonging to the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The MNS-Vahatuk Sena was agitated as the contract for the bus was given to a Delhi-based company instead of businessmen/transport companies from Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Tuesday night.

The Colaba police station has registered a case and five persons were arrested.

According to MNS-Vahatuk Sena President Sanjay Naik, buses from outside the state were hired for the purpose of IPL matches, depriving the locals of employment opportunities even though they can provide similar vehicles as needed.

