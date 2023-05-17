Missing woman's body found hanging from tree in Palghar

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing since last week has been found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, hailing from Kopri village, worked at a farmhouse in Wada taluka.

She went for work at the farmhouse on May 9, but did not return home, an official from Wada police station said.

Read | 42-year-old woman ends life after fight with children in Maharashtra

After her family members could not find her, they filed a missing person's complaint with police, he said.

On Monday, the body of the woman, with her hair cut, was found hanging from a tree in the village, the official said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and a probe was on to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or some foul play was involved in it, he said.