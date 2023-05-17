Missing woman's body found hanging from tree in Palghar

Missing woman's body found hanging from tree in Palghar

The deceased, hailing from Kopri village, worked at a farmhouse in Wada taluka

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • May 17 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 11:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing since last week has been found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, hailing from Kopri village, worked at a farmhouse in Wada taluka.

She went for work at the farmhouse on May 9, but did not return home, an official from Wada police station said.

Read | 42-year-old woman ends life after fight with children in Maharashtra

After her family members could not find her, they filed a missing person's complaint with police, he said.

On Monday, the body of the woman, with her hair cut, was found hanging from a tree in the village, the official said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and a probe was on to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or some foul play was involved in it, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Palghar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Drug haul is a wake-up call

Drug haul is a wake-up call

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

 