Mixed reactions on Ajit Pawar’s offer to step down as Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of Opposition

A day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar decided to step down as Leader of Opposition and work for the organisation, the latter's daughter and party’s Working President Supriya Sule said that it would send a good message to the rank and file.

However, the NCP’s partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi - the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) - were guarded in their reactions.

"It is my wish that Ajit Dada's wish is fulfilled, it is an organisational decision whether to give Dada a chance in the organisation or not. I am very happy that Dada also wants to work in the organisation.. this has created enthusiasm among the cadres,” Sule said.

According to her, all senior leaders of the party have worked in the party organisation and she was happy that Dada (Ajit) has expressed his wish to do the same.

Read | Ajit Pawar expresses desire to step down as Opposition leader

While Ajit is a former Lok Sabha member and seven-time sitting MLA from Baramati, Supriya is a former Rajya Sabha member and three-time sitting Baramati MP.

Coinciding with the foundation day and silver jubilee celebrations of NCP, Sharad Pawar had appointed Sule and his close confidante and former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel as the two Working Presidents and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare as the Treasurer.

During the silver jubilee celebrations, Ajit had said: “…I am told that I don't act tough as the Leader of Opposition....Let me tell you… first of all I was not keen for this post…the party leadership and the MLAs asked to take it over…and I am working in this post for a year…I want to be relieved from the post…instead I want to work for the party organisation in whatever capacity the leadership decides…I will do justice to it…”

Asked for his reactions, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “…it is completely a personal issue of the NCP…as far as we all - Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena(UBT) - are concerned we are working unitedly as the Maha Vikas Aghadi.”