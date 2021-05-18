MMR stages remarkable recovery from Covid-19

MMR stages remarkable recovery from Covid-19

While Mumbai reported 961 cases, the MMR reported 2,531 cases during the day

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 18 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 22:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

The financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) staged a remarkable recovery with little over 2,500 Covid-19 cases being reported on Tuesday.

While Mumbai reported 961 cases, the MMR reported 2,531 cases during the day - a figure that was reported early March this year, when the second wave was hitting Mumbai.

During the day, Maharashtra reported 28,438 cases and 679 deaths.

According to the Public Health Department, the total active cases in the state stand at 4,19,727.

In the last 24 hours, 52,898 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 48,27,480 closer to the 50 lakh mark.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

 