MMR stages remarkable recovery from Covid-19

The financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) staged a remarkable recovery with little over 2,500 Covid-19 cases being reported on Tuesday.

While Mumbai reported 961 cases, the MMR reported 2,531 cases during the day - a figure that was reported early March this year, when the second wave was hitting Mumbai.

During the day, Maharashtra reported 28,438 cases and 679 deaths.

According to the Public Health Department, the total active cases in the state stand at 4,19,727.

In the last 24 hours, 52,898 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 48,27,480 closer to the 50 lakh mark.