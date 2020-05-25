MMRCL to set up two COVID-19 care facilities

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) said it is setting up two COVID care facilities.

MMRC on Sunday said it is constructing two COVID care facilities with a total of 1,050 beds.

"One isolation facility with around 800 beds including 200 oxygenated beds will be set up at Dahisar, and another at Borivali with 250 beds having high dependency units (HDU) and ICUs with dialysis facilities," the corporation said in a statement.

The work is being completed on a war footing and expected to be completed in next 2 weeks, it added.

Maharashtra has so far reported 50,231 COVID-19 cases, and recorded 1,635 deaths in the state.

With the number of cases expected to grow in the coming days, various state authorities are assisting city civic body BMC by setting up COVID care facilities across the city.

So far, COVID hospitals have been set up at BKC and NESCO in Goregaon. BMC has already transformed many schools and colleges into COVID care facilities.