MMRCL to set up two COVID-19 care facilities

MMRCL to set up two COVID-19 care facilities

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 25 2020, 05:34 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 05:34 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) said it is setting up two COVID care facilities.

MMRC on Sunday said it is constructing two COVID care facilities with a total of 1,050 beds.

"One isolation facility with around 800 beds including 200 oxygenated beds will be set up at Dahisar, and another at Borivali with 250 beds having high dependency units (HDU) and ICUs with dialysis facilities," the corporation said in a statement.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The work is being completed on a war footing and expected to be completed in next 2 weeks, it added.

Maharashtra has so far reported 50,231 COVID-19 cases, and recorded 1,635 deaths in the state.

With the number of cases expected to grow in the coming days, various state authorities are assisting city civic body BMC by setting up COVID care facilities across the city.

So far, COVID hospitals have been set up at BKC and NESCO in Goregaon. BMC has already transformed many schools and colleges into COVID care facilities. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai Metro
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra
BMC

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

 