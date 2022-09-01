MNS leader caught on camera slapping woman in Mumbai

The woman had asked the MNS leader not to place bamboo sticks to put up a banner in front of her shop

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 01 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 20:11 ist
Screenshot of the viral video. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A local MNS leader was caught on camera slapping a woman after a physical altercation over putting up of a banner ahead of the Ganeshotsav in south Mumbai.

The incident was reported from the Kamathipura area.

The suspect was identified as Vinod Argile.

The woman, Prakash Devi Argile, asked the MNS leader not to place bamboo sticks to put up a banner in front of her shop.

Both the MNS workers and the lady have accused each other of using abusive language. The Nagpada police are looking into the issue.

“Such an incident in broad daylight is shocking and we condemn it… The Mumbai Police should registered a FIR and take action against the MNS activists involved, and Raj Thackeray should also act in the matter, he should clarify the party stand on the issue,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam wanted to know if the MNS is trying to reclaim its lost popularity by way of violence.

MNS
India News
Assault
Maharashtra

