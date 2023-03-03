MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, a close aide of Raj Thackeray, was attacked during his morning walk at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar, which has now snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra.

The MNS has demanded that the role of some of the leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray group of the Shiv Sena should be probed.

“Everyone knows who is behind the attack on me but I am not scared of anyone. I will keep speaking,” said Deshpande, who is the party's general secretary and spokesperson.

Deshpande was on his morning stroll when three to four unidentified people used stumps and rods to attack him, injuring him on his arms and legs.

He was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital at Dadar, where he was treated for injuries including a fracture.

Top leaders including Raj and his son Amit visited the hospital and inquired about Deshpande’s health.

Later in the day, he was discharged from the hospital.

The Shivaji Park police station has registered a case and an investigation is in progress.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar demanded that the role of Uddhav’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s role must be examined.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said that Deshpande was exposing Varun Sardesai, who is the cousin of Aaditya.

“If anything is found against them, they should be arrested,” demanded Khopkar.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar pointed out that earlier, there was an attack attempted at Aditya’s convoy and against Congress MLC Pradnya Satav. “The incidents of attacks on political leaders are rising," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said: “This is what can be expected in a government of the common masses”.