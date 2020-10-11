MNS minorities wing leader urges Maharashtra govt to reopen all places of worship

The government must allow places of worship of all communities to open amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, especially mosques so that Friday prayers can be held, an MNS minorities wing functionary said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secretary Altaf Khan said the MVA government was opening bars and restaurants and other such establishments as part of its "unlock" process, but was ignoring places of worship since the functioning of the former brought revenue to state coffers.

The Uddhav Thackeray government should know faith is equally important to people, Khan said.