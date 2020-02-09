MNS not against Muslims but infiltrators: Raj Thackeray

Coming out strongly in support of CAA-NRC-NPR, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that India was not a "Dharamshala" and his party was not against Muslims but infiltrators.

"Is India some kind of a ‘Dharamshala’, where any outsider can walk in and settle down. The country has enough problems to tackle… India has not taken the responsibility for ‘humanitarianism’ by giving refuge to all," Raj said addressing a mammoth rally at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Earlier, Raj, along with top MNS leadership and his family, marched from Girgaum to Azad Maidan, to demand the ouster of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators.

Raj's march-cum-rally comes a fortnight after his party's mega convention, in which he adopted a hardline Hindutva stand along with his earlier welfare of Marathi manoos, a developed that has raised political eyebrows.

“Henceforth, for all morchas against CAA-NRC-NPR, we (MNS) will counter with morchas, stones with stones and sword with the sword....my message through today’s procession is clear to all whom it is intended for,” Raj declared.

The 51-year-old Raj, a powerful orator, like his late uncle late Bal Thackeray, called for a "thorough clean-up operation" to oust the infiltrators.

“The Muslims taking out morchas around the country has missed the point… Why do they need to make a show of strength? We have nothing against the Indian Muslims… they are ours. We are only against the illegal Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan-Bangladesh," Raj said.