MNS suspends local leader for slapping woman

MNS suspends local leader Vinod Argile for slapping woman

The MNS has come under heavy attack from the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress over the incident

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 02 2022, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 18:57 ist

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday suspended the party’s local leader Vinod Argile who has been caught on camera slapping and assaulting a woman.

Argile is the Mumbai Up-Vibhag pramukh of the MNS. “We were disturbed after the video came to our notice,” senior MNS leader and former minister of state for home Bala Nandgaonkar said.

Also Read: MNS leader caught on camera slapping woman in Mumbai

“Despite similar strict instructions to the party workers, this incident has occurred, he added and extended his apologies on behalf of the party.

The MNS has come under heavy attack from the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress over the incident. The altercation was between the woman and Argile while MNS was putting a banner near her shop. The woman, a senior citizen, has reportedly told the MNS workers to “go and hang the banner outside Raj Thackeray’s home” after which he lost cool and hit her.

India News
Maharashtra
MNS

