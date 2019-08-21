MNS worker ends life over ED notice to Raj Thackeray

An MNS worker allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Thane district near Mumbai to protest against the Enforcement Directorate notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder-president Raj Thackeray.

The youth has been identified as Praveen Chowgule. The incident took place at his house in Vitawa near Kalwa in Thane.

Police is yet to officially speak on the issue.

The ED has asked Raj to appear before it on Thursday in the IL&FS-Kohinoor CTNL loan case.

Thackeray on his part has asked party workers to remain calm and exercise restraint, but, the party leadership has decided to go to the ED office when Raj appears.