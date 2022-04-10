MNS worker held for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeaker outside Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai Police detained senior functionary of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as party workers played ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami in front of the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar.

The loud speakers were fitted on a ‘kaali-peeli’ taxi which played ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and other devotional songs.

On April 2, Raj had raked up the issue of loudspeakers in mosques while speaking on Gudi Padwa.

“I am not ‘dharma-andha’. I am not against prayers. Don’t trouble others. I would say that loudspeakers must go from now. It is troublesome at 5 am. Why do you need loudspeakers? Which religion says loudspeakers need to be used? See other countries. In case, loudspeakers are used, ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played twice the volume (of azaan) outside the mosques that use loudspeakers,” Raj had said.

He had also criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, accusing him of "playing the caste card from time to time and dividing society".

He had also taken potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, On Sunday morning, after being alerted about MNS members playing the religious hymn on a loudspeaker outside the Sena Bhavan, police reached the spot and detained MNS functionary Yashwant Killedar and three other workers of the outfit, the official from Shivaji Park police station said.

When asked about the development, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s son and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “They're trying to revive their dead party. Our Hindutva is known to everyone. We will fulfill what we have promised to the people”

Following their detention, a number of MNS workers gathered in a small temple located near the police station premises and start singing the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and other religious songs. "We have detained four MNS workers for playing a loudspeaker in front of the Sena Bhavan. We are conducting further investigation into the matter," the police official said.

Last Sunday, some MNS workers had played the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front the party office in Kalyan town of neighbouring Thane district.

(With PTI inputs)

