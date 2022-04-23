Mob attacks car of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in Mumbai

An irate mob attacked the car of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya near the Kalanagar junction of Mumbai on Friday night.

Claiming that Shiv Sena was behind the attack, the BJP on Saturday asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to probe the incident.

Kamboj claimed that while his car stopped near the Kalanagar junction, a mob of around 200 people attacked his car.

“It was some police jawans who saved me. They controlled the mob and came to my rescue. I would like to thank then,” Kamboj said in a video statement, adding that the attack took place when he was returning from a marriage.

The Kalanagar junction is a little distance away from Matoshree, the private bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, in Bandra.

Kamboj said that he would not stop and would continue to expose the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Since Friday morning, a lot of Shiv Sainiks have assembled around the Matoshree area in the wake of the plans of politically-influential Rana-couple - Independent MLA from Badnera Ravi Rana and Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Kaur Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of the chief minister’s private home.

A strong posse of police personnel has been deployed in Matoshree and the residence of the Ranas in Khar.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar has condemned the incident.

“There seems to be a trend of carrying out attacks on people who speak against the government,” said Fadnavis.

“It is unfortunate in this incident,” added Darekar.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar said that the attack proves that Shiv Sena is frightened. “Maharashtra is moving towards jungle raj,” he said.

BJP MP from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak said: “In Mumbai if you speak against the corrupt MVA, you will be attacked by hooligans. The attack is a cowardly attempt of the MVA to silence the truth. While we demand strict action against the culprits, our fight against the corrupt sarkar will grow stronger.”

Meanwhile, top police officials including joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nagre-Patil reviewed the security arrangements at Matoshree.

Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg claimed that Kamboj has come to Kalanagar junction to carry out reconnaissance ahead of the Rana couple's claim of reciting Hanuman chalisa near Matoshree