Model accuses man of rape, pressurising to convert

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly raping a city-based model after promising to marry her and forcing her to convert, an official said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old woman was motivated to approach the police after watching the film The Kerala Files, her complaint said.

The accused was identified as Tanveer Akhtar Lake Khan (40).

No arrest has been made in the case.

Read | Private college in soup over free show of ‘The Kerala Story’ for girl students

The model told police that she joined Khan's modelling agency here in 2020 and initially he told her that his name was Yash.

After four months she found that his real name was Tanveer, she claimed, adding that they were in a relationship for some time.

The accused took her to Ranchi where he raped her after promising to marry her and also began to put pressure on her to convert to Islam, the woman alleged. He also tried to 'kill' her while in Mumbai, she claimed.

Versova police registered a First Information Report for alleged rape and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code and the case was transferred to Ranchi police as alleged incidents had taken place there, the official said. The accused, meanwhile, also released a video in his defence on social media, denying all allegations.

The complainant circulated his nude photos among his friends and relatives, and wanted to steal his data, he alleged.