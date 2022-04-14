Modern gadgets, bright lights: Why this Mumbai mosque has become a focal point during Ramzan

Amid a raging debate over mosques' use of loudspeakers across India, an ultra-modern mosque Mumbai's Mira Road has grabbed the attention of hundreds with its grandeur.

Crowds are thronging to the Jama Masjid Al Shams at Naya Nagar in Mira Road which is inspired by Al Madinah Al Munawwarah or Medina of Saudi Arabia. The minaret and dome of the mosque are gold-plated while the main gate has been made of Burma teak wood and is gold-leafed. The light and sound system of the grand mosque has been imported from the US and Germany while the top shed has been brought from Ferrari of Italy.

The locality of Naya Nagar was the dream of Syed Nazar Hussain, the octogenarian community leader -- and it was on 17 April, 1979 that Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and Indian Union Muslim League president Gulam Mehmood Banatwalla laid the foundation of the area.

The foundation of Jama Masjid Al Shams was laid around that time and has been refurbished many times since then. It is now one of the biggest mosques in Maharashtra.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic when there were lockdowns and subsequent restrictions, we got time to refurbish it and transform it to international standards. By the grace of Allah it was possible,” said Jama Masjid Al Shams' managing trustee Muzaffar Hussain, a veteran Congressman and former legislator.

With Covid-19 restrictions being lifted and the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, many are coming to see the mosque.

The management is adhering to the guidelines of the Supreme Court for the use of loudspeakers. “We do not compromise on it and we urge other mosque managements to do the same. We as devout Muslims must not do anything that would hurt others, disturb them or cause pain. Till azan loudspeakers are okay but don’t use loudspeakers during namaz,” said Hussain and pointed out that they do not allow people offering namaz on roads. “We hold two to three jamaats but no one is allowed on the road,” he said.

“This mosque is a blend of religious practices and modernity,” he said, pointing out that a YouTube channel is already in the commissioning stage. “Azans, namaz, preachings, religious learnings, discourses can be seen live anywhere in the world,” he said.

