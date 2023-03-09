Modi, Australian PM watch India vs Aus 4th Test in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning reached the Narendra Modi stadium and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium.

Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and attended some programmes, while Modi reached the state late last night.

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first.