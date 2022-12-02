Modi giving finishing touches to BJP campaign, Kejriwal distributes zero power bills

Ahmedabad on Thursday witnessed high-voltage campaigning-one led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP and the second carried out by Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

Modi arrived in Ahmedabad after addressing poll rallies in Kalol in Panchmahal, Bodeli in Chota Udepur and Himatnagar in Sabarkantha districts for what he termed as the 'finishing touches' to the party's campaign in the state. Modi started the roadshow from Naroda Gam in an open-roof vehicle with two SPG jawans guarding him from behind. Modi also paid respect at the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose and Deendayal Upadhyay on his way.

The route of the roadshow passed through 12 constituencies of Ahmedabad city, out of 16, and one locality falling under Gandhinagar south. The constituencies on the route were Naroda, Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati and Gandhinagar South.

Kejriwal distributes free electricity bills of Punjab residents in Ahmedabad

On the other hand, a few hours before Modi's mega rally, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha PM from Punjab and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh held a roadshow in Saraspur under Bapunagar Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal repeated his promises of free electricity supply up to 300 units and distributed "zero electricity bills" belonging to residents of Punjab. The Delhi CM said that anyone could check the bills that AAP has delivered its "guaranteed promise" in Punjab and if the party is voted to power, it could be replicated in Gujarat as well. A day earlier, Mann had brought a bunch of 25,000 zero-power bills from his state to woo voters.

He said that "with the help of free electricity, free education, health, Rs 1000 stipend to women above 18 years and Rs 3000 unemployment schemes, every Gujarati will be able to save Rs30,000 a month." Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh also appealed to the large gathering to vote for AAP for a change.