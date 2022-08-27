Gujarat: Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge for pedestrians

Modi inaugurates Atal Bridge for pedestrians across Sabarmati

Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of Sabarmati river but it is also unique in design and innovation, PM Modi said

  Aug 27 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 22:50 ist
PM Modi walks during the inauguration of Atal Bridge. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 300-metre long `Atal Bridge' for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati river here.

It was a tribute by the local people to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said. The prime minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil, also took a stroll on the bridge and waved at people.

"Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of Sabarmati river but it is also unique in design and innovation. In its design, the famous kite festival has been kept in mind," Modi said during the Khadi Utsav event from where he inaugurated the bridge.

"Gandhinagar and Gujarat have also given a lot of love to Atal ji. In 1996, Atal ji won the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar with record votes. This bridge is a heartfelt tribute to him from the people here," the PM added.

The pedestrians-and-cyclists-only bridge with eye-catching design and LED lighting is 300 metres long and 14 metres wide in the middle. It connects the flower garden on the western end of the Sabarmati Riverfront and upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern end. It has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes while the roof is made of colourful fabric and the railing built with glass and stainless steel, an official release informed.

