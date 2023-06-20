Modi ji like Sun, spit on him and it will fall on you: Fadnavis hits back at Uddhav

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP stalwart and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit back at Uddhav saying that the former chief minister “slept like Kumbhakarna” during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime.

“For two-and-a-half-years, you slept like Kumbhakarna…you went to Mantralaya only twice during this period,” Fadnavis said addressing a meeting at Kalyan in the Thane district.

“I am not saying this…his leader (NCP supremo) Sharad Pawar in his autobiography has mentioned that he (Thackeray) went to Mantralaya twice in two-and-a-half years,” he said.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition, said that Thackeray has no right to challenge Modi. “If you try to spit on the Sun, it will fall back on your face… our Modi ji is like a Sun, don’t try to spit, it will fall on you,” he said.