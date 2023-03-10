Mohanthal vs Chikki prasad row reaches Gujarat Assembly as Congress protests against change

The Congress MLAs on Friday were expelled from the Gujarat legislative assembly for entering the well of the house with Mohanthal in order to lodge their protest against replacing the sweet dish at north Gujarat's famous Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district.

Assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary while ordering to expel the Congress MLAs ordered an investigation into how the sweet dishes entered the well. Before beginning of the session, he had warned the Congress MLAs for entering the well with any food items.

"I am warning you of strict action if you have brought any edible materials inside the well. This is against the rule," Chaudhary repeatedly warned the Congress MLAs. The Congress leaders led by Amit Chavda protested with posters and cups of Mohanthal while asking not to replace the sweet dish as prasad from the Ambaji Temple.

After Congress MLAs were dragged out of the house, BJP MLA and former minister Ramanlal Vora while showing Mohanthal, reportedly brought by Congress MLAs, in his hand sought investigation to ascertain whether it was edible or "poisonous."

"The Forensic department should examine if it is edible or has poison in it," Vora said, which was supported by speaker Chaudhary.

After expulsion from the house, Amit Chavda in media briefing said, "The BJP is arbitrarily taking decisions to hurt Hindu sentiments. Today, the BJP has changed prasad of Ambaji Temple, tomorrow they will do the same with Somnath temple, Dwarka temple... We had sought a debate in the house over this issue but they are stopping us to talk about Hindu sentiments." Chavda also alleged that BJP has done this for "giving business to its friends". He added that "BJP is doing business over prasad, hurting sentiments of Hindu society."