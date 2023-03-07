Morbi bridge collapse: Court denies interim bail to clock-making firm MD

A district court in Morbi on Tuesday rejected the interim bail application of clock-making firm Oreva group's managing director Jaysukh Patel. He had sought relief to arrange funds for compensation to be given to the victims of suspension bridge collapse in which 135 people were killed.

Principal sessions judge P C Joshi passed the order refusing to grant Patel any relief. The ground of rejection was not known as the copy of the order is yet to be made public. However, Patel's move had been opposed by the state as well as several victims' families. They had argued that if relief from jail, Patel may influence the witnesses.

Also Read | Gujarat HC orders Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of Morbi bridge collapse victims

Patel had sought 15 to 20 days bail to arrange money for compensation as directed by Gujarat high court. The high court has ordered Patel to pay Rs10 lakh as interim compensation to each family of 135 victims who lost their lives while Rs2 lakh to each of the injured ones.

Patel's Oreva Group, which manufactures wall clocks, e-bikes among other products, was responsible for maintaining and managing the British era suspension bridge over Machhu river. Patel is among the 10 accused who have been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence, among other charges.

Investigation found that Patel didn't seek permission from local authority for opening the bridge after the renovation. The probe also established that renovation was not carried out by any expert engineers and no fitness certificate was produced before making the bridge open for the general public.