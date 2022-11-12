Morbi court refuses remand of two managers of Oreva Group

A court in Morbi on Friday refused the grant further police remand of two managers of clock-making firm Oreva in connection with the suspension bridge collapse that killed 135 people.

The court said that the managers have already spent four days in police custody and if required, the police can question them in jail.

The police team investigating the case had filed a revision application before a district court seeking five more days of remand of Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave after the chief judicial magistrate court refused their plea earlier this week. The police sought remand on various grounds including further custodial interrogation of two managers who worked as a “bridge” between the company and the government machinery.

Sessions judge Pinakin Chandrakant Joshi rejected the application while noting that the investigating officer didn’t have any of the information at hand that he wanted to cross-verify with the two suspects. The managers are in jail under judicial custody.

Apart from the two managers of the Oreva Group, the police have arrested seven others including two proprietors of a Surendranagar-based firm which had the sub-contract for repair work of the bridge.