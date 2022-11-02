Morbi, Rajkot Bar associations say no to representing accused

Morbi, Rajkot lawyers' body refuse to represent accused

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 02 2022, 11:43 ist
National Disaster Response Force personnel during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district. Credit: Twitter/ NDRF

The Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association on Wednesday said that they have decided not to not represent the nine accused from Oreva company who were arrested in the Morbi Bridge collapse incident, a senior advocate told ANI.

 

The collapse of the bridge on Sunday evening claimed 135 lives and several lapses in the renovationw ork of the bridge have been deemed likely causes for the mishap.

The contractors who carried out repairs of the ill-fated suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat were not qualified to carry out such jobs, the prosecution told a Magistrate's court on Tuesday. While the flooring of the bridge was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring, said the prosecution, citing a forensic report.

The magistrate's court remanded four of the arrested accused -- two managers of OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge -- in police custody till Saturday.

