Morbi, Rajkot Bar associations say no to representing accused

The Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association on Wednesday said that they have decided not to not represent the nine accused from Oreva company who were arrested in the Morbi Bridge collapse incident, a senior advocate told ANI.
Gujarat | Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in #MorbiBridgeCollapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution: AC Prajapati, sr adv, Morbi Bar Assn pic.twitter.com/CzZzy3OyAo
— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022
The collapse of the bridge on Sunday evening claimed 135 lives and several lapses in the renovationw ork of the bridge have been deemed likely causes for the mishap.
The contractors who carried out repairs of the ill-fated suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat were not qualified to carry out such jobs, the prosecution told a Magistrate's court on Tuesday. While the flooring of the bridge was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring, said the prosecution, citing a forensic report.
The magistrate's court remanded four of the arrested accused -- two managers of OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge -- in police custody till Saturday.
