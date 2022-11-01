After Morbi tragedy, Atal Bridge restricts visitors

Morbi tragedy effect: Hourly cap on visitors at Atal Bridge opened by PM Modi in August

The 300-metre long and 14-metre wide Atal Bridge has become a huge attraction for people

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 01 2022, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 11:47 ist
File photo of the Atal bridge over Sabarmati river illuminated with lights. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ahmedabad civic body has decided to restrict the number of persons on the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati River here to 3,000 per hour, after the Morbi bridge tragedy in which 136 people were killed, an official said.

The 300-metre long and 14-metre wide Atal Bridge, which connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end, has become a huge attraction for people since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27.

"Though the bridge is capable of bearing the weight of nearly 12,000 people, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to limit the number of visitors on it in view of the Morbi bridge tragedy," the civic-run Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd, which manages the structure, said in a statement on Monday.

"As a precaution, we have decided to limit the number of visitors on the Atal Bridge. Now, only 3,000 visitors will be given entry every hour. Not more than 3,000 people per hour will be allowed to stand on the bridge, and the rest will be asked to wait on the Riverfront for their turn," it added.

The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited said the bridge is very strong and safe, but the decision has been taken for the safety of visitors and appealed for cooperation on this issue. The bridge, with an eye-catching design and LED lighting, has been built using 2,600 tons of steel pipes.

Its roof is made of colourful fabric and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.

Morbi
Gujarat
India News
Sabarmati river

