Morbi tragedy: HC pulls up Gujarat govt for inaction

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday slammed the state government for allowing the clock-making firm, Ajanta Group (Oreva is part of it), to maintain the suspension bridge in Morbi for nearly five years without any agreement or memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The court asked the Morbi municipal corporation to explain its position in the next hearing on December 12.

On October 30, the suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed, killing 135 people. The high court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and is seeking details from the government.

The bench questioned the Morbi municipality for allowing Ajanta to maintain and manage the British-era bridge from August 2017 to March 2022 without any agreement.

“Who allowed Ajanta to maintain the bridge? The bridge was shut only in March 2022, what about five years before that. How will you explain your inaction,” chief justice Kumar questioned. The court ordered the municipality and the state government to secure the original files related to the transaction between the municipality and Oreva group.

The court also directed the government to take action against suspended Morbi municipal chief S V Zala.

The court said that “prima facie” Zala was guilty of dereliction of duty.

The court questioned the government as to why it did not exercise power under section 263 of the Gujarat Municipality Act to supersede the Municipality in case of default, or abuse of power, among others.

State human rights commission and Morbi municipality filed further affidavits in the court including apprising the court of their action taken so far.

The government informed the court that in the incident seven children were orphaned after both their parents were killed while 12 lost one of their parents.

The division bench led

by chief justice Aravind Kumar was annoyed to see the caste of the victims in the list the

Gujarat government submitted.

“Why have you identified the victims by their caste? What is the necessity of mentioning the caste of the victims in the case of death in calamity?”.

The advocate general, Kamal Trivedi, defended that it must have been done to see if there were not any other schemes that the family was entitled to.

The bench also directed the government to produce the report of Special Investigation Team which is probing what led to the bridge collapse, in the court in a sealed cover.