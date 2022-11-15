Morbi tragedy: HC raps civic body over tender process, absence from court

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday framed an issue regarding the failure of compliance with the law in the awarding of the Morbi bridge maintenance contract to the Oreva Group's firm, Ajanta, and sought an answer from the state government on it.

In a prima facie observation, the court said, "The municipality, a government body, has defaulted, which ultimately killed 135 people."

The HC also rapped the muncipality for not having legal representation in court on Tuesday, despite a notice being served to it. "They are acting smart," the court said, slamming the civic body for the absence of officials to represent it in court.

More to follow...