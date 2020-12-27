More Covid-19 centres to be closed in Mumbai amid improving situation

With a significant improvement in various parameters in India’s financial capital of Mumbai vis-à-vis spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government and civic administration may take a call on closing or scaling down jumbo treatment centres.

The Covid-19 situation in Mumbai would be reviewed in the first week of January by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Covid-19 progressive total in Mumbai stands at 2,90,336 while as many as 11,068 persons have lost their lives during the last nine months of the global pandemic.

The total active patients now are 8,279 – and it is at below-10,000-mark for some weeks.

According to BMC, the doubling rate is 363 days. The overall growth from 19 December to 25 December has been 0.21 per cent. The recovery rate is 93 per cent.

The total number of beds for serious and moderate patients and complicated cases in DCH and DCHC and jumbo facilities is 13,898, while in CCC-2 the total capacity is 23,806 beds. Besides, there are 1,889 ICU beds and 1,137 ventilator beds. There are 8,316 beds which have oxygen facilities.

“There has been considerable improvement in Mumbai,” BMC officials said.

The big/jumbo facilities are located in the Dome of National Sports Club of India in Worli, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Richardson & Cruddas complex in Byculla, Bandra-Kurla Complex, NESCO Complex in Goregaon and the suburbs in Dahisar and Mulund. Besides, the civic-owned Seven Hills Hospital at Marol has 1,495 beds.

“A majority of the active patients are asymptomatic and are getting treatment under home quarantine,” officials said, adding that beds are empty as the situation has improved. “If any new cases of the new Covid-19 strain are detected, the patients would be treated at the Seven Hills Hospital,” they said.

During the review meeting, the BMC would take a call in reducing bed strength in these facilities and scaling down the operations at jumbo field hospitals.