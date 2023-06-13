More people prefer Shinde as CM than Fadnavis, claims Shiv Sena survey 

In a media blitzkrieg, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has come out with full-page newspaper advertisements claiming that people wish to see him as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra over BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

The ad reads how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinde have secured the highest position for Maharashtra through recent welfare projects.

The ad is headlined - “Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra” and goes on to add that it is “The Dream Team Loved by All”.

The ad has a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinde smiling at each other while the latter is showing something on his mobile phone.

The ad does not have a photo of Fadnavis, who is the BJP’s troubleshooter in Maharashtra and the current Deputy Chief Minister.

The advertisement states that according to election surveys, 30.2 per cent of citizens of Maharashtra prefer BJP while 16.2 per cent of people prefer Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

“These numbers show that a total of 46.4 per cent people of Maharashtra trust the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance for development of the state,” it said.

However, what stunned Maharashtra’s political circles is the claim - “Moreover, as per the surveys done for the Chief Minister’s position, 26.1 per cent people of Maharashtra desire Eknath Shinde and 23.2 per cent of the people wish to see Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister.”

The survey, according to the ad, is “undeniable proof” that 49.3 per cent of the people of Maharashtra wish to see a strong alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena for their state’s leadership.

The formal reactions of the BJP on the survey is awaited.

Meanwhile, Shinde and Fadnavis would come face to face during the weekly Cabinet meeting around noon.

Reacting to the ad, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: "There is no mention or photo of Balasaheb Thackeray... Where is the mention? Where this survey was held....is it in Maharashtra, CM's bungalow or Gujarat?"

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that after a few days, people will know who is going to be the Chief Minister.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked: "Those who gave the slogan "Desh me Narendra, Rajya me Devendra", then with a heavy heart accepted Shinde as CM instead of Fadnavis, must be very sad after seeing this advertisement. Now the BJP v/s Shiv Sena entertainment begins in Maharashtra."