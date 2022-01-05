More RATs, home quarantine cut to 7 days in Maharashtra

More RATs, home quarantine cut to 7 days in Maharashtra, says Rajesh Tope

According to him, monitoring of home quarantine and home isolation is a major challenge

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 05 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 15:37 ist
Rajesh Tope. Credit: Twitter/@rajeshtope11

Amid the sweeping third wave of Covid-19,  Maharashtra would have a seven-day quarantine period, state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said. 

According to him, monitoring of home quarantine and home isolation is a major challenge. 

He also said that because of increasing infections the pressure on laboratories for RT-PCR tests are very high. "We are looking at more Rapid Antigen Tests," he said. 

Asked about lockdown, he said, "The Covid-19 Task Force has come out with a new term.... 'augmented restrictions'...we are not thinking of lockdown as of now." 

