More RATs, home quarantine cut to 7 days in Maharashtra, says Rajesh Tope

Amid the sweeping third wave of Covid-19, Maharashtra would have a seven-day quarantine period, state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.
According to him, monitoring of home quarantine and home isolation is a major challenge.
He also said that because of increasing infections the pressure on laboratories for RT-PCR tests are very high. "We are looking at more Rapid Antigen Tests," he said.
Asked about lockdown, he said, "The Covid-19 Task Force has come out with a new term.... 'augmented restrictions'...we are not thinking of lockdown as of now."
