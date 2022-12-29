11,500 cops to be deployed on New Year's Eve in Mumbai

More than 11,500 cops to be deployed for security in Mumbai on New Year's Eve

The police are expecting large gatherings near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty on December 31.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 29 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mumbai Police will deploy more than 11,500 security personnel at key locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident on the New Year's Eve, an official said on Thursday.

The police are expecting large gatherings near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra and other prominent locations here on December 31.

Also Read | No vehicles allowed entry on select Bengaluru roads on New Year's eve

Accordingly, security arrangements have been made to avoid any law and order problem, the official said. More than 11,500 police personnel along with the State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be deployed at key locations, he said.

Traffic Police will also be on duty for the smooth vehicular management on December 31, he said. As many as 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police will be part of the security deployment, he said. Besides, 46 SRPF platoons, three Riot Control Police units and 15 QRTs will also be deployed, the official said.

