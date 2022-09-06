More than 48,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai

More than 48,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on sixth day of Ganesh festival

The 10-day Ganesh festival commenced on August 31

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 06 2022, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 13:55 ist
Men carry a Ganesha idol for immersion in Mumbai, September 5, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 48,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea, ponds and artificial lakes in Mumbai on the sixth day of the Ganpati festival, a civic official said on Tuesday. The 10-day Ganesh festival commenced on August 31.

On the sixth day of the festivities on Monday, devotees immersed the idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri in the sea at various beaches, ponds and artificial lakes made for the purpose. Till early Tuesday morning, 48,029 idols were immersed, including 41,340 household idols, 429 sarvajanik (public) idols and 6,260 idols of Goddess Gauri, the official said, adding that no untoward incident was reported.

In Pics | Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across India

A maximum of 15,265 household idols were immersed in artificial lakes, he said. On the fifth day of immersion on Sunday, 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and artificial lakes in Mumbai.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ganesh Chaturthi
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

 