Mortal remains of soldier killed in Pakistan firing brought to Maharashtra

Body of soldier killed in Pak firing brought to Maha

PTI
  • Nov 22 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 23:01 ist
Havildar Sangram Shivaji Patil. Credit: Twitter (@NorthernComd_IA)

The mortal remains of a soldier from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan on Saturday, were brought to Pune on Sunday.

The mortal remains of Havildar Sangram Shivaji Patil, who belonged to Maratha Light Infantry, arrived at the Air Force Station at Lohegaon here late in the evening.

A wreath was laid on the coffin carrying the mortal remains as a mark of tribute to the soldier.

According to Army officials, the martyr's body is being taken to Kolhapur by road and the last rites will be performed at Nigave, his native village in Karvir tehsil of the district, on Monday morning.

The firing from the Pakistan side was aimed at forwarding posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Havildar Patil, who was manning aforward post was critically injured in the Pakistani firing in the Lam area of Rajouri district's Nowshera sector and later succumbed to the injuries, officials had said. 

