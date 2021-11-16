MoS Finance helps ill passenger aboard Indigo flight

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad - a doctor by profession - helped an ill passenger out on a flight, a humanitarian act that earns him praises by one and all.

A Rajya Sabha member of BJP, Dr Karad, who had been the mayor of Aurangabad twice, was inducted in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, during the last reshuffle.

Dr Karad was travelling on IndiGo flight 6E 171 from New Delhi to Mumbai.

He was in Mumbai to attend the state executive committee meeting of the BJP on Tuesday.

Approximately an hour after take-off, a passenger started complaining of uneasiness.

However, Dr Karad immediately came to his rescue, as soon as the flight crew started looking for a plane onboard the flight.

The passenger started complaining of dizziness and discomfort - and Dr Karad gave him emergency treatment. After the flight landed, the passenger was taken for further medical attention.

Dr Karad said, “Thank you for your kind words. I was just performing my duty as a doctor. Glad that I could be of assistance to my co-passenger and fellow Indian” - as the social media was flooded with messages hailing him.

IndiGo too posted a tweet thanking him. “Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Dr Karad, your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring,” it said.

