MoS Finance helps ill passenger aboard Indigo flight

MoS Finance helps ill passenger aboard Indigo flight

The passenger started complaining of dizziness and discomfort - and Dr Karad gave him emergency treatment

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 16 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 20:02 ist

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad - a doctor by profession - helped an ill passenger out on a flight, a humanitarian act that earns him praises by one and all.

A Rajya Sabha member of BJP, Dr Karad, who had been the mayor of Aurangabad twice, was inducted in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, during the last reshuffle. 

Dr Karad was travelling on IndiGo flight 6E 171 from New Delhi to Mumbai. 

He was in Mumbai to attend the state executive committee meeting of the BJP on Tuesday. 

Approximately an hour after take-off, a passenger started complaining of uneasiness.

However, Dr Karad immediately came to his rescue, as soon as the flight crew started looking for a plane onboard the flight. 

The passenger started complaining of dizziness and discomfort - and Dr Karad gave him emergency treatment. After the flight landed, the passenger was taken for further medical attention. 

Dr Karad said, “Thank you for your kind words. I was just performing my duty as a doctor. Glad that I could be of assistance to my co-passenger and fellow Indian” - as the social media was flooded with messages hailing him. 

IndiGo too posted a tweet thanking him. “Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Dr Karad, your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring,” it said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indigo flight
India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

 