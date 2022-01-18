Most deaths, serious Covid patients linked to non-vaccination: Goa CM

Most patients who have developed serious Covid-related complications or have died post-infection are those who are either totally unvaccinated or have taken a single jab of the Covid vaccine, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a conducting a review of the Covid scenario in the coastal state, Sawant also said that while the state had achieved 110 per cent coverage of the first dose and 98 per cent of the second vaccination dose, unvaccinated persons continued to add to the tally of Covid-related deaths and health complications post infection.

"Those who have died have not been vaccinated. Out of the six deaths yesterday, five patients had not taken a single Covid vaccine dose. All eligible persons should take vaccines," the Chief Minister told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Out of the 16 Covid patients who are serious, 13 have not taken vaccines. Three others have taken only a single dose. I want to inform people that those who are not vaccinated are developing complications. Those who are not vaccinated should get themselves jabbed. Follow Covid norms. Only if we follow them, will our positivity rate decline," Sawant further said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and top health department officials in the state reviewed the Covid scenario in the state, even as Goa logged a 41 per cent plus infection rate on Monday, the highest yet in the third wave.

Goa has a total of 21,957 active cases, while 3,563 persons have died due to Covid related complications since the outbreak last year.

Earlier, Sawant also said that while more than 100 per cent of the state's population had been vaccinated, those who had preferred to stay unvaccinated were a disservice to their community.

"We have vaccinated 100 per cent of the population. But there are those who are insisting on not being vaccinated, we are seeing the ill effect of such an attitude now. My request to all is to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Sawant said, urging persons eligible for vaccination to get jabbed as soon as possible.

Sawant also said that in view of the increasing number of Covid cases, the Goa government had started Covid casualty facilities in the state's district hospitals, which would operate 24x7.

According to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who also briefed the media, the health authorities were treating all Covid cases in the state as deemed Omicron cases.

"We are assuming that these are Omicron cases. We are not waiting for genome testing. We are following the protocol which is in place in the rest of the country," the Health Minister said.

"Even if you have a slight flu or body ache please go and get yourself tested for Covid, because once you know you have Covid, then the medication can start and we can keep you safe. if it is absolutely mild, you can do your home isolation...," he added.

