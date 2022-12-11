Mother molested, baby flung from cab in Maharashtra

Mother allegedly molested, baby flung from cab in Maharashtra

A case was registered at Mandvi police station and police were looking for the culprits who were yet to be unidentified

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Dec 11 2022, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 11:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A ten-month-old girl died after she was flung from a cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district while her mother was allegedly molested on Saturday morning. The woman too was pushed out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, said a police official.

The woman and her daughter were returning from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil in a cab which they shared with some other passengers, she said. On the way, the cab driver and some co-passengers allegedly molested the woman. When the woman resisted, they snatched away the baby girl and flung her from the speeding cab, the woman told police. The child died on the spot, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Three child labourers rescued, factory manager arrested

The woman too was pushed out of the cab. She has been hospitalized.

A case was registered at Mandvi police station and police were looking for the culprits who were yet to be unidentified, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crimes against women
Molestation
murder
Crime
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

 