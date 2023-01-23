Mother-in-law's death keeps Gujarat CM from G20 Gandhinagar meet

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel could not attend the opening session of the 'Business 20 India Inception' meet organised in state capital Gandhinagar on Monday due to the death of his mother-in-law. Patel was scheduled to address the opening ceremony of the public session of the meet, which is the first one to be organised in the state as part of India's G20 presidency.

It was attended by Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Som Prakash as well as Chair, B20 India, N Chandrasekaran, India's Sherpa to G20 Amitabh Kant and state chief secretary Pankaj Kumar.

"The chief minister could not attend the meeting due to the passing away of his mother-in-law on Monday morning," said Uday Vaishnav, public relations officer at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The news of the death was announced to the delegates of the meeting by the Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry Chandrajit Banerjee.